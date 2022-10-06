Arlington Public Library ditches late fees

Overdue fines for library books are a thing of the past at the Arlington Public Library.

The library announced that as of Oct. 1, 2022 the rental process has gone fine-free.

All library cardholders at the Arlington Public Library will no longer face charges for items returned past their due date and any patrons kept from taking out items due to outstanding late fees will be allowed to check things out again.

MORE ARLINGTON NEWS

Overdue fines currently on patrons' accounts will be waived over the coming weeks.

"This is a significant step in removing barriers to access. Becoming a fine-free library is our commitment to leveling opportunities for all patrons," said Library Director Norma Zuniga. "By eliminating overdue fines, I hope we can reconnect with patrons who have not visited the library in a long time."

Fees for any damages to library material will still apply.

