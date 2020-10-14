Arlington PD searching for black pickup involved in deadly hit-and-run

article

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Arlington Tuesday night.

Police said a pickup truck failed to yield the right of way and ran into the motorcycle on Sanford Street near AT&T Stadium just before 7 p.m.

The driver stopped briefly and then left the scene before officers arrived.

The name of the motorcyclist who was killed has not yet been released.

Police are now searching for the truck that they describe as an older black Dodge pickup with an orange toolbox mounted on the bed.

The truck likely has damage on the passenger side, police said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information should call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.