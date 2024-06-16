Meetup to buy rare coins ends in theft, shooting in Parks Mall parking lot, Arlington police say

article

Arlington police arrested a man after they say an attempt to sell rare coins turned into a theft and a shooting.

23-year-old Edgar Ipina called the police around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday to report that he'd been robbed and that he'd shot at the suspect.

Ipina told officers that he was selling rare coins on an online marketplace and agreed to meet with a potential buyer in a parking lot near the Parks Mall.

When he showed the prospective buyer the coins, the man grabbed them and started to run away.

Ipina said he pulled out a gun and shot at the man multiple times, but he got into a car and drove away.

Police arrested Ipina and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because it did not appear the buyer was armed nor threatened the seller.

A man matching the description of the buyer was taken to a Fort Worth hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

That man, 34-year-old Booker Ross, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Ross will be booked into jail on one count of theft from a person.

No one else was injured in the shooting, and it did not impact mall operations, according to police.