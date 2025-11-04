Arlington officer shoots dog while confronting dumpster diver

article

The Brief An Arlington police officer shot and injured a dog during a confrontation with two men reportedly dumpster diving early Tuesday. Police say the loose dog charged at the officer, who fired multiple shots before the animal was taken to an emergency vet. No one else was hurt, and the incident is under review by Arlington PD’s Internal Affairs Unit.



A dog is injured after being shot during a confrontation between an Arlington police officer and a dumpster diver early Tuesday.

Arlington officer shoots dog

What we know:

The incident happened around 12:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Enterprise Place, where Arlington PD says a call came in for a commercial alarm. They arrived to find a van parked near a dumpster outside the business.

An occupant of the van reportedly told officers that he and his friend were searching the dumpster for scrap metal and other items.

One of the officers then went around the dumpster to speak to the other man, who was inside the dumpster. A loose dog then reportedly appeared from around the corner of the dumpster, barking and running at the officer.

The officer then fired multiple shots at the dog, which was struck and later taken to an emergency vet for treatment.

Neither the officers nor the other men were injured.

The officers later learned that the dog belonged to the man who was in the dumpster, they say.

The incident is being investigated by the APD Internal Affairs Unit.

No charges were filed in connection to the incident.

What we don't know:

The men were not identified in the release.

The condition of the dog has not been released.