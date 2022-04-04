Arizona man arrested, accused of killing his dad because he refused to pay for groceries

Investigators say an Arizona man is arrested and accused of murder and tampering with evidence, after he allegedly killed his father.

The incident, according to court documents we obtained, began to unfold during the early morning hours of April 1, when Mesa Police received a request for a welfare check for a man.

"Per the reporting party, the victim was going to meet with the defendant, who is his son, at the defendant's residence," read a portion of the court documents. "He was to take him grocery shopping on March 31, 2022 at approximately [12:00 p.m.] and never returned."

Officers, according to investigators, tried multiple times to contact the victim and the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Jason Todd Jeschor, and eventually, as officers began to force their way into the home to conduct a welfare check, Jeschor opened the door, and exited the home upon command.

"While being detained as officers were searching the residence, the defendant told an officer he believed the victim and another 'dude' were threatening him and the victim was dead," read a portion of the court documents. "When asked what happened, He said, 'I killed him.'"

Investigators say when Jeschor was questioned, Jeschor said the victim was taking him to the grocery store, but refused to pay for groceries when Jeschor discovered he did not have funds on his debit card.

Jeschor, according to court documents, admitted to stabbing the victim with a homemade, spear-like object after he and the victim returned to Jeschor's home. Jeschor also admitted to moving the victim's body, and cleaning the blood from the area.

Court documents state that Jeschor expressed no remorse for his actions, and believed the killing "was justified for no reason." A judge has set a $1 million cash-only bond for Jeschor.

Other Arizona Crime Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app