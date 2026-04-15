Argyle horse therapy company rebuilt for spring lessons after winter storm damage

The Brief New Hope Equine Assisted Therapy is a horse therapy company in Argyle that saw severe damage to its horse shelters from January's winter storm. Thanks to an outpouring of donations from the local community, the company has rebuilt its shelters in time to offer spring lessons. The owner says they offer 50 to 60 rides a week for children with special needs, and have a waiting list for future riders.



An Argyle horse therapy company has been fully rebuilt after the Texas winter storm in January destroyed several of its shelters, just in time for spring lessons to kick off.

New Hope Equine Assisted Therapy's rebuilt shelter

New Hope Equine Assisted Therapy fully rebuilt

What they're saying:

David Kershen, the owner of New Hope Equine Assisted Therapy in Argyle, says his horse shelters have been completely rebuilt after they were damaged by this year's winter storms.

"We rebuilt what was wooden structure, all metal, all welded," Kershen told FOX 4's Amelia Jones. "And this ought to be here longer than I'm going to be here."

David Kershen

Kershen was initially unsure how he would be able to afford repairs, but community donations exceeded the GoFundMe goal he had initially set. He says someone also donated metal for the rebuild.

"It meant an awful lot."

The repairs were finished just in time for the spring, when Kershen says riding lessons ramp up. He tells Jones that the company does 50 to 60 rides a week, and they have a waiting list for future riders.

Texas winter storm damage

The backstory:

In January, ice buildup from the Texas winter storm caused the roofs of multiple shelters to collapse, exposing the horses to freezing temperatures and debris.

No horses were injured.

Kershen told Jones at the time they had issues with frozen pipes during the 2021 winter storm. They made sure to take extra precautions for that over the weekend, but he never thought the weight of the ice and snow would bring down one of the roofs.

"It was a few years old," Kershen said. "But it should have lasted 10 years, and it didn't."

"This place means so much"

Local perspective:

With repairs out of the way, Kershen says now the company can focus on helping children with special needs discover independence and freedom, all while riding a horse. Kershen calls it "horse magic."

"It actually helps center and calm them, and it puts them in a situation that oftentimes they become more teachable than they are on the ground or other environments."

The parents of riders weren't surprised the company saw the outpouring of support that it did.

Rebecca Mendoza and Clayton Mendoza

"This place means so much to so many people, kids, adults, people of all abilities," Rebecca Mendoza, the parent of 7-year-old Clayton who rides at New Hope Equine, told Jones.

She says her son, who is autistic and non-verbal, has seen great progress since beginning lessons.

"Clayton's non-speaking, and it's in the last year he started talking, and he does it more when he's on the horse. It's pretty, pretty incredible," Mendoza continued.

Olivia Allmand on a therapy horse

Another parent, Reed Allmand, says his daughter Olivia has grown more confident since beginning lessons.

Olivia herself says the riding lessons are her favorite part of the week. "I feel like, really good. It's like, relaxing, and it makes me forget about everything else."