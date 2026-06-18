Apartment foundation collapse near Coppell traps worker under building

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The Brief A worker became trapped on Thursday afternoon after an apartment building foundation and tunnel collapsed just outside of Coppell. Emergency crews from Dallas Fire-Rescue and the Coppell Fire Department are currently working to reach the trapped individual. The condition of the worker is currently unknown, and officials have not yet released details on what caused the collapse.



A worker was trapped after the foundation of an apartment building collapsed just outside of Coppell on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sage Hill Lane near Interstate 635 and MacArthur Boulevard.

Officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue and the city of Coppell said workers were manually digging a tunnel to pour concrete. As they were digging, the tunnel and the building’s foundation collapsed on one of the workers.

Rescue crews from DFR’s Urban Search and Rescue team and the Coppell Fire Department are still working to reach the trapped worker.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear whether the worker will survive the collapse.

No other details about the cause of the collapse were immediately released.