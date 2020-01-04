Anti-War protest held in Downtown Dallas over U.S. actions in the Middle East

article

Nearly 200 people gathered in Downtown Dallas on Saturday to protest the actions of the U.S. in the Middle East.

The Dallas Anti-War Committee organized a march in Dealey Plaza, where people demanded an end to the attacks in Iran and Iraq.

Protesters also wanted to stop the deployment of more U.S. troops to the Middle East.

At this point, President Donald Trump has ordered 750 troops to deploy, but could send thousands more.