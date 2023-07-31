Anna resident wins $4 million lottery prize

article

A lucky North Texan won big in the Mega Millions drawing last week.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, someone who lives in the Collin County city of Anna won a $4 million prize for the July 25 drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store located on White Street in Anna.

It matched all five of the numbers drawn but not the Mega Ball number.

That usually means a $1 million prize but, in this case, the winner paid extra for the Megaplier option. The prize was multiplied four times.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.