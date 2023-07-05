Suspect arrested after Fort Worth shootout injures 5

Fort Worth Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a shootout that injured 5 people earlier this week.

24-year-old Angel Salas is in the Tarrant County Jail.

Angel Salas

He is facing four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say a large group of people got into a fight at a home on Christine Avenue Monday night.

At least two people fired shots during the fight.

Police found three male victims with gunshot wounds in the house. One was hit in the back, one in the head and another in the thigh. None of the injuries are expected to be life-threatening.

Officers also received a call to a house on Knox Street where a man and a woman were dealing with injuries.

The victims told police they had been at the Christine Avenue location and where in a car when the vehicle was hit by gunfire.

The woman was hit in the ankle. The man had an injured hand, either from a gunshot or flying glass.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Fort Worth Police gang unit.

Salas is being held on $250,000 bond.