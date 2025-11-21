'America's best bagel' is from Dallas... not New York

The Brief Dallas's Starship Bagel beat out New York bagel shops and other competitors to win the "Best Bagel" award at Bagelfest 2025. This is the second time Starship Bagel has won the prestigious "Best Bagel" title, having also taken home the award in 2023. The shop, which has three locations in the Dallas area, was the only representative from Texas in the competition.



A Dallas bagel shop beat New York City at its own game for a second time.

Starship Bagel went to the Big Apple to compete in Bagelfest 2025 and won!

Best Bagel

According to shop owner Oren Salomon, Starship Bagel won the "Best Bagel" award for the second time at Bagelfest. It won the same award in 2023.

For 2025, Starship Bagel also won first place in "Best Showmanship," and second place in "Schmear of the Year" and "Most Creative."

The Dallas shop was the only representative from Texas.

Competitors included bagel shops from 13 states and three other countries.

Where is Starship Bagel?

Starship Bagel has three locations in Downtown Dallas, North Dallas, and Lewisville.

The shop makes authentic, New York-style bagels from scratch-made dough and prepares specialty schmears.

LINK: www.starshipbagel.com