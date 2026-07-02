American woman arrested at border with 57 pounds of meth

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The Brief An American woman was arrested while trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border with 57 pounds of methamphetamine. The woman was trying to enter through the Paso Del Norte point of entry when the drugs were discovered in hidden compartments in her SUV. The drugs and vehicle were confiscated, and the woman was taken into federal custody.



An American woman was arrested at a Texas border crossing with more than 57 pounds of methamphetamine, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The woman, who was not named, was attempting to enter the United States from Mexico at the Paso del Norte point of entry when her vehicle was selected for a second inspection.

Customs officials said they located 57.9 pounds of methamphetamine in non-factory compartments in the woman's SUV. The estimated street value of the drugs is $521,100.

What they're saying:

"CBP officers use their experience and advanced technology to stay one step ahead of smugglers," said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Ray Provencio. "Their dedication and vigilance play a critical role in protecting our communities from the dangers of illicit drugs."

The vehicle and drugs were confiscated, and the woman was taken into federal custody.