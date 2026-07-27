American Red Cross declares national blood crisis amid severe shortage

The Brief The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis after summer donations dropped to a four-year low, forcing limits on blood sent to hospitals. All blood types are urgently needed, but Type O is in especially dire supply with less than a single day's stock on hand. Anyone who donates through August receives rewards—such as a movie ticket or Amazon gift card—and can schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.



The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis, asking anyone who can to donate immediately.

National Blood Crisis

What we know:

According to the nonprofit, blood donations have fallen to a four-year summer low.

It’s so low that the Red Cross is currently limiting the distribution of blood to hospitals, which impacts mothers giving birth, patients experiencing chronic illness, and people who have suffered accidents.

All blood types are needed. But the situation is especially dire for Type O blood. There’s less than a one-day supply on hand.

What they're saying:

"This summer has brought a number of unique challenges that have placed additional strain on our blood supply, creating growing concerns for hospitals and the patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions," said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of donor services for the Red Cross. "If just three more donors gave at each blood drive this summer, we could help the blood supply rebound and ensure hospitals have the blood products they need throughout the remainder of the season."

What you can do:

Anyone who donates before July 31 will receive a free Fandango movie ticket. Donors during the month of August will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.

To find a donation center near you, visit RedCrossBlood.org.