American Airlines says no thanks to United merger

The Brief The idea of an American Airlines and United Airlines merger was apparently discussed during a meeting with President Donald Trump and United CEO Scott Kirby. The meeting happened in late February, according to reports. The deal would have created one of the largest airlines in the world.



The idea of a merger between American Airlines and United Airlines appears to be going nowhere.

The Texas-based American Airlines said in a statement Friday that combining with United would be negative for competition and consumers.

"American Airlines is not engaged with or interested in any discussions regarding a merger with United Airlines," the company said.

An American Airlines jet approaches the runway as a United Airlines jet taxis at O'Hare International Airport on April 14, 2026, in Chicago. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service / Getty Images)

According to reports, United CEO Scott Kirby pitched the idea of merging the two largest airlines in the U.S. during a meeting with President Donald Trump in February. The deal would have created one of the world’s largest airlines.

That meeting came just days before the start of the Iran War, which has sent jet fuel prices climbing. Airlines have already started to raise fares and fees to offset the extra fuel costs.

"Our focus will remain on executing on our strategic objectives and positioning American to win for the long term," American Airlines said in the statement.