American Airlines flight attendants picket for higher pay, better hours

American Airlines flight attendants were on the picket lines at DFW Airport as they continue to push for a new contract.

The demonstration in Dallas was just one of nearly a dozen at airports across the country Tuesday.

Negotiations with the Fort Worth-based carrier started more than three years ago.

Flight attendants renew push for infants to have their own seats

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the union that represents more than 25,000 flight attendants, is asking for pay raises with better schedules.

American Airlines is also negotiating separately with its pilots’ union and is reportedly close to a new contract.

Flight attendant bluntly shares travel tips: ‘We will not help you if you are mean’

The airline said picketing at DFW Airport and elsewhere is not unusual during contract negotiations and that it's committed to reaching a deal that benefits both employees and the company.