Family of kidnapped Dallas County boy relieved he is back home

The boy at the center of an AMBER Alert from the Dallas County city of Wilmer is back in the United States and reunited with his family after nearly two weeks of being separated.

Police said 10-year-old Ian Aguilar was taken by his father, 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano, on November 14, eventually ending up in Mexico.

Investigators said he's now back in Texas and safe, but his father is still on the run.

Family members said it’s a great relief to have Aguilar back home.

Multiple federal agencies were working to get the boy back to the U.S. safely after he was found with a family member in Mexico.

Meanwhile, his father, who is the main suspect, remains at-large.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Aguilar after Wilmer police said he was abducted from his home and his mother, Zuleika Lopez, was murdered.

Police believe his father abducted the boy and killed his mother.

The SUV Aguilar-Cano and the boy traveled in was found near a Tornado Bus Company in Houston. The company charters rides to Mexico.

A few days after the AMBER Alert was issued, Wilmer police confirmed the two were in Mexico, though the boy was with a family member and no longer with his father.

Outside Aguilar’s home in Wilmer, there’s a memorial for his mother.

A vigil was held to remember Lopez and pray for her son’s safe return.

Neighbors said they’re relieved the boy is back home.

"We kept him in our prayers and stuff, sad that what he went through because he’s probably the one that experienced everything," Marissa Gonzales said. "Especially at a very young age, it was probably very traumatic for him."

No details have been released about how police were able to rescue Aguilar and bring him back to the U.S.