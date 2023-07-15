Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old North Texas girl reported missing in June

article

Waxahachie police issued an Amber Alert for 11-year-old Tanya Jackson.

According to police, Jackson has been missing since June 17, but they received information overnight that confirmed she had been "abducted and that her well-being was at serious risk."

Jackson was reportedly seen at about 8 p.m. Friday, in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in South Dallas. She was wearing a white t-shirt with red lettering.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4563.