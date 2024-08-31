AMBER Alert: Police looking for Princeton teen

article

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old out of Princeton.

Princeton Police say they were called around 5 a.m. Saturday morning after Madison Carroll went missing.

Police say Carroll was last seen around 2:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Princeton Heights. Princeton police say she is a possible runaway.

Investigators are also looking for a white Dodge Ram that is believed to be related.

Princeton Police say the child was not abducted, contrary to an alert that was sent to phones across the state.

Police say Carroll is 5'7" and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone who sees Carroll or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 972-736-3901 or 911.