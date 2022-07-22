Amber Alert issued for girl, 11, last seen in Missouri City

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen in Missouri City early Friday morning.

Imani Stephens was reported to have last been seen around 1:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Dry Creek Drive.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

She was wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black stripped red letters, multicolored sweatpants and Crocks. She is 5’2" tall, 111 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and scars on both of her wrists.

According to the alert, she may be with Daniel Diaz, 28, in a newer model gray pickup truck.

Diaz is 5’8" tall, 254 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. It’s not known what he was wearing.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Missouri City Police Department at (281)403-8700.