AMBER Alert: 12-year-old boy abducted in San Antonio

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy who was abducted in San Antonio.

Linkin Hernandez is described as 5'3" and 98 lbs with brown, straight-ear top-length hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue shirt, black sweatpants and white shoes.

Heernandez was last seen in the 8500 block of Timber Wolf Street in southwest San Antonio on Jan. 7.

The suspect is driving a black sedan with an unknown license plate number.

Law enforcement officials believe Hernandez to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information on Hernandez's whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.