An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 11-month-old child out of Tyler.

Jamar Ross

Jamar Ross was last seen in the 800 block of W Mims Street in Tyler at around 1:34 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

Officials believe Ross is in the custody of his mother, 26-year-old Tarhondia Jackson.

Tarhondia Jackson

Anyone who has information about the location of the boy or his mother is asked to call Tyler Police.