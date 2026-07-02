AMBER Alert issued for 11-month-old in West Texas

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The Brief Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for 11-month-old Maverick Young, who went missing Tuesday morning from Odessa in West Texas. Investigators believe the infant is with 20-year-old Tinley Young, though officials have not yet disclosed the specific relationship between the two. Maverick was last seen at 10 a.m. on June 30, and anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Ector County Sheriff's Office immediately.



Authorities in West Texas have issued an Amber Alert for an 11-month-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday morning.

AMBER Alert Issued

What we know:

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the alert on behalf of the Ector County Sheriff's Office, which is searching for Maverick Young.

The child was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. on June 30, 2026, in the 7000 block of W. Westmoor Road in Odessa.

Investigators believe Maverick is with 20-year-old Tinley Young. Officials have not disclosed the relationship between the two.

Maverick is described as a white male, 3 feet tall, weighing 26 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Tinley Young is described as a white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the abduction or their current whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately or contact the Ector County Sheriff's Office at (432) 335-3585.