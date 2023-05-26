AMBER Alert issued for 2 girls abducted from San Antonio

article

An AMBER Alert has been issued for two girls who were abducted in San Antonio.

Kamil Brown-Sykes and Zylah Faulks were last seen on Thursday, May 25 around 4:50 p.m. at a home on Bolmore Drive near Goliad Road and Interstate 37.

Zylah Faulks is described as a 2-year-old girl who is 2'9" tall, and weighs 30 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police do not have a photo available of Zylah.

Kamil Brown-Sykes is described as a 9-year-old girl who is 3'9" tall, 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are searching for Julio Najar-Trevino in connection with the girls' abduction. He's believed to be driving a 2008 Saturn Aura.

Police are searching for 29-year-old Julio Najar-Trevino in connection with Zylah and Kamil's abduction.

He's described as 6' tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Najar-Trevino is believed to be driving a gray 2008 Saturn Aura with Texas license plate number SWS6018.

Law enforcement believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, call 911.