Amazon donates $100,000 to the North Texas Food Bank

Amazon is giving some much needed financial support to the North Texas Food Bank.

The online retail giant donated $100,000.

Because of COVID-19, the North Texas Food Bank has been inundated with requests for food by more first-time visitors than at any time in its history.

Those visitors have all been impacted economically by the coronavirus pandemic.

Right now, the food bank, along with the Texas National Guard, are packaging at least 60,000 family meal boxes per week.