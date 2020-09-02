Allen ISD students return to in-person learning

article

Some students in Collin County are returning to the classroom Wednesday after several weeks of online learning.

Students in the Allen Independent School District spent the first three weeks learning remotely.

Parents still have the option of online learning if they’re not ready for their child to return the classroom. Those that do will have to follow safety guidelines.

Students and staff are asked to screen themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 before arriving on campus each day.

Face masks are required for fourth grade and up. They’re highly encouraged for younger students.

Face coverings must also be worn on buses.

Allen ISD said it will sanitize school buildings every night.

In October, parents have the opportunity to change which learning option they’ve selected.