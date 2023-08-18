Allen brewery owner gets life sentence in fraud case linked to murder

An Allen brewery owner and financial advisor was sentenced to life in prison for a fraud scheme that led to his client’s murder.

Keith Ashley was found guilty in October of federal wire, mail, and bank fraud charges, as well as firearms violations.

Prosecutors said the 51-year-old used his work as a financial advisor and life insurance agent to steal money from clients.

He used that money to fund his lavish lifestyle and to pay for his struggling brewery in Allen – Nine Band Brewing.

He’s also accused of killing one of his clients, Jim Seegan, to gain control of his finances.

According to court documents, Ashley went to Seegan’s home and drugged him. He shot Seegan in the head and then placed the gun in his hand to make it look like a suicide.

Afterward, Ashley used Seegan’s cellphone to wire money from Seegan’s bank account to his. He also collected from Seegan’s two life insurance policies worth about $2 million, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

Ashley could still face a state trial for the capital murder charge.