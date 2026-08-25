All Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will be less than $10 at the State Fair of Texas

The Brief Fletcher’s will keep all menu options under $10 for the 2026 State Fair of Texas. The new Chocolate Corny Dog, named Best Taste – Sweet in the Big Tex Choice Awards, will cost $7. The pricing aligns with broader State Fair efforts to cut admission and parking costs this year.



Fletcher’s wants everyone to be able to afford an iconic Corny Dog at the State Fair of Texas this year.

What we know:

The company announced its 2026 menu with every option under $10, including the new Chocolate Corny Dog, which won for the best tasting sweet treat in the Big Tex Choice Awards.

The Chocolate will set fairgoers back just $7.

What they're saying:

Fletcher’s said it wants as many families as possible to enjoy a Texas tradition.

"For 84 years, Fletcher’s has believed a Texas tradition should be something as many Fairgoers and families as possible can enjoy. That means serving the same quality Corny Dogs families have loved for generations, taking care of the people who make them, and working hard to provide a great value year after year," the company said on social media.

By the numbers:

It’s important to note that most of Fletcher’s menu options were under $10 last year too.

According to a 2025 blog post from the State Fair of Texas, the Original Corny Dog was priced at $8, with variations such as the Veggie Corny Dog and the Jalapeno & Cheese Corny Dog priced at $9.

However, the State Fair of Texas appears to be focusing on affordability for 2026, announcing price cuts on admission and parking.

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