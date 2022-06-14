Program gives Dallas teens free admission to attractions in July

article

Dallas teens will be able to visit the Perot Museum, Dallas Zoo, Dallas Arboretum, the African American Museum and more for free for the month of July.

Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas Parks and Recreation announced the return of the Teen All Access Pass program.

The program allow teens ages 13-17 and three guests to attend about a dozen museums, attractions and parks in Dallas for free.

10,000 passes will be available on June 27 on a first-come, first serve basis and will be activated on July 1. They can be picked up at any Dallas rec center. Teens must be present to receive the passes and bring proof of Dallas residency.

For more information and a list of all participating attractions, visit www.dallasparks.org/574/All-Access-Pass.