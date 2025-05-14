Alcohol a factor in DNT wrong-way crash that killed 1, injured 6

The Brief A wrong-way driver caused a fiery crash on the Dallas North Tollway early Monday morning. One person died at the scene, and six others were taken to the hospital. Investigators now believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.



Authorities are releasing more information about a fiery wrong-way crash on the Dallas North Tollway earlier this week that killed a young woman and injured six others.

Dallas North Tollway Wrong-Way Crash

What's new:

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the wrong-way driver as a 50-year-old man from Arlington. He was hospitalized with critical injuries.

A passenger in the car he hit, 28-year-old Trania Jackson of Cedar Hill, died in the crash.

The driver and three other passengers in that car were taken to the hospital with serious and incapacitating injuries. They are all women in their 20s and 30s from Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Alabama, and Indiana.

The driver of an 18-wheeler, a 30-year-old male from Dallas, was not injured.

The backstory:

The deadly crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday on the tollway near Royal Lane.

DPS officials said a preliminary investigation revealed the wrong-way driver was heading northbound in the southbound lanes of the tollway.

His car ended up sideswiping the 18-wheeler and colliding head-on with a Nissan Altima.

Alcohol is believed to be involved, according to DPS.

Related article

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear if the wrong-way driver will face charges for the accident.

Authorities did not release an update on the conditions of the surviving victims.