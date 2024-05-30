article

Country music artist Alan Jackson announced he’s headed on the road again and will continue his 2022 tour, Last Call: One More For the Road, with new upcoming dates in 2024 and 2025.

"I’ve been touring for over 30 years – my daughters are all grown, we have one grandchild and one on the way…and I’m enjoying spending more time at home. But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I’m going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call," Jackson said on his official website.

Jackson’s upcoming tour dates will include 10 arenas across the United States, and it will be the very last time the Country Music Hall of Famer will perform in concert in those cities.

Tour dates and locations include:

August 2, 2024: Boston, Mass. at TD Gardens

August 24, 2024: Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena

Sept. 28, 2024: Fayetteville, Ark. at Bud Walton Arena

Oct. 26, 2024: Kansas City, Mo. at T-Mobile Center

Nov. 16, 2024: Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

Jan. 18, 2025: Oklahoma City, Okla. at Paycom Center

Feb. 15, 2025: Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

March 7, 2025: Orlando, Fla. at Kia Center

April 26, 2025: Tampa, Fla. at Amalie Arena

May 17, 2025: Milwaukee, Wis. at Fiserv Forum

Pre-sale tickets for fan club members are available for purchase and tickets will go on sale for the general public beginning June 7 at 10 a.m. ET, according to the tour website.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.