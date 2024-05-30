Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Anderson County, Anderson County
14
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:31 AM CDT, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:14 PM CDT until THU 5:15 PM CDT, Navarro County, Freestone County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 4:01 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Johnson County, Ellis County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Bosque County, Hill County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 5:30 PM CDT, Hood County, Johnson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:05 AM CDT, Dallas County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 6:15 PM CDT, Dallas County, Kaufman County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:21 AM CDT until SAT 4:20 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:26 AM CDT until SAT 3:28 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CDT until SAT 2:30 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:20 AM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 2:49 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County

Alan Jackson tour dates, locations announced

By Catherine Stoddard
Published  May 30, 2024 3:32pm CDT
Entertainment
Fox TV Stations
67f25344- article

FILE - Alan Jackson performs onstage during Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn at The Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 30, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Country music artist Alan Jackson announced he’s headed on the road again and will continue his 2022 tour, Last Call: One More For the Road, with new upcoming dates in 2024 and 2025. 

"I’ve been touring for over 30 years – my daughters are all grown, we have one grandchild and one on the way…and I’m enjoying spending more time at home. But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I’m going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call," Jackson said on his official website. 

Jackson’s upcoming tour dates will include 10 arenas across the United States, and it will be the very last time the Country Music Hall of Famer will perform in concert in those cities. 

Tour dates and locations include: 

  • August 2, 2024: Boston, Mass. at TD Gardens
  • August 24, 2024: Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena
  • Sept. 28, 2024: Fayetteville, Ark. at Bud Walton Arena
  • Oct. 26, 2024: Kansas City, Mo. at T-Mobile Center
  • Nov. 16, 2024: Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
  • Jan. 18, 2025: Oklahoma City, Okla. at Paycom Center
  • Feb. 15, 2025: Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena 
  • March 7, 2025: Orlando, Fla. at Kia Center
  • April 26, 2025: Tampa, Fla. at Amalie Arena
  • May 17, 2025: Milwaukee, Wis. at Fiserv Forum 

Pre-sale tickets for fan club members are available for purchase and tickets will go on sale for the general public beginning June 7 at 10 a.m. ET, according to the tour website. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 