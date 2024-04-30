As Affordable Connectivity Program dries up, internet will get pricier for millions

article

A government program that provides discounts on internet service to millions of people is running out of money.

The Affordable Connectivity Program, which is part of a $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress in 2022, offers a $30 monthly discount for low-income households.

April is the last fully funded month for the ACP. Congress would have to provide more money to keep the program going, but if this doesn't happen, ACP homes will receive a partial discount from their internet provider in May, according to a Federal Communications Commission website .

RELATED: $930 million in grants announced in Biden's effort to expand internet access to all homes in US

After May, the ACP will run out of money, and homes that qualify for the program will no longer get the discount.

As the program winds down, internet companies must send ACP-eligible homes three separate notices about the ACP ending and how it will affect their internet bills and service.

Households should contact their internet company to learn more about how the end of the ACP will impact their internet service and bill.

RELATED: Biden vows to bring high-speed internet access to all Americans by 2030

The Affordable Connectivity Program was part of a $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress in 2022.

Approximately 20 internet companies agreed to provide discounted service to lower-income people, making tens of millions of households eligible for free service through an existing federal subsidy.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.