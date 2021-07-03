Addison Kaboom Town returns with in-person event, fireworks show

article

Addison’s Kaboom Town will once again have a large crowd as they return to an in-person event and fireworks show.

People lined up outside waiting to get their pick of the lawn, making sure they had the perfect spot for Saturday night’s music and fireworks.

The fireworks show begins around 9:30 p.m., and everyone entering the park must have a ticket.

Kaboom Town is expected to have 19,000 at Addison Circle Park. It’s completely sold out and free tickets sold out in less than three hours.

Live music started after the gates opened at 5 p.m., along with carnival food.

There are also watch parties all across the city of Addison at hotels and parking lots.

Organizers said they work hard to make sure they keep topping their show each year.

"We come up with new features. We have 25% more fireworks than in 2019, so people who have been here before and think, ‘Oh, I’ve seen that,’ they haven’t seen this year’s show," said Jasmine Lee, director of special events of the city of Addison.

This year’s Kaboom Town is very different from last year, which was completely virtual.

