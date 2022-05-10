ACL Music Festival lineup announced, headliners include Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!NK

article

The Austin City Limits Music Festival has announced its lineup for 2002.

Headliners for this year's festival include Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!NK, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore, and Lil Nas X. Carly Rae Jepson, James Blake, Lil Durk, and Zach Bryan are a few of the musicians performing Week One only while the Week Two only performs include Phoenix, Yungblud, Faye Webster, and Jake Bugg.

Week One will be held October 7-9 and Week Two will be held October 14-16.

3-Day General Admission Tickets for both weekends will be available at www.aclfestival.com starting at 12pm CT today.

3-Day GA+ Tickets, 3-Day VIP and Platinum Tickets and Hotel Packages are also available. Layaway Plans are available for GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum 3-Day Tickets starting at only $25 down. VIP ticketholders will enjoy two private lounges with viewing decks offering exceptional sightlines of the two main stages, and Platinum guests have the best seats in the house with exclusive viewing at six stages, accoding to the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

A full list of GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum amenities can be found at www.aclfestival.com/tickets.

1-Day General Admission, Tickets, 1-Day GA+ Tickets, 1-Day VIP Tickets and 1-Day Platinum Tickets will be available later this spring.