Abbott issues statewide call for jailers to assist at border

Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statewide call for jailers to assist with operations at the border. The order asks jailers across Texas to join border sheriffs in operating detention facilities, and also providing jail beds for those arrested for state charges related to the border crisis.

Earlier in the month, Abbott announced that state trespassing charges would be filed on those caught illegally crossing or smuggling people into Texas.

The state says it is seeking jailers with supervisory and release experience, trained booking officers with TLETS/AFIS experience, and current or former jailers who were honorably discharged within the last two years.

"The State of Texas will not tolerate criminal activity, which is why we are stepping up to address this crisis in the Biden Administration's absence," said Governor Abbott. "Part of our comprehensive efforts to secure the border include enforcing all state and federal laws, which is why we are calling on jailers and sheriffs across the state to volunteer support for our border sheriffs. Working together, we will secure the border and keep our communities safe."

This order comes days after the Governor's office announced that Texas received $459,000 in private donations for the state’s planned wall at the southern border.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who President Joe Biden placed in charge of the border crisis, visited the border in El Paso on Friday. Texas Republicans have been critical of the federal government's handling of the border, with many such as Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn saying they feel this visit is months too late.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the border with Abbott at the end of June.