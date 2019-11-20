976 pounds of marijuana, 2000 THC vaping cartridges found in vehicle traveling through North Texas

article

Authorities made a large drug bust on a vehicle that was traveling through North Texas as it made its way from California to Georgia.

The stop was made by the North Texas Sheriffs’ Criminal Interdiction Unit (NTXCIU), which was formed to “help stem the flow of illegal narcotics and human trafficking victims” through North Texas.

As part of an operation, a deputy stopped the vehicle at 3 p.m. on Monday, and suspected the driver may be involved in something criminal.

After the driver consented to a search of the vehicle, authorities reportedly found 976 pounds of marijuana and more than 2,000 dosage units of THC concentrate vaping cartridges.

The marijuana and vaping cartridges came from California, and were being taken to Georgia, according to the NTXCIU.

One person was arrested.

No further details have been released.