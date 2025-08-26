92-year-old Cleburne pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle
CLEBURNE, Texas - A 92-year-old woman from Cleburne died after being hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, according to the Cleburne Police Department.
Deadly Pedestrian Crash
What we know:
Officers were called to the 500 block of Phillips Street just before 3 p.m.
The investigation revealed that a driver was backing a vehicle out of a garage when the pedestrian, 92-year-old Mattie Wickham, was walking behind the vehicle.
The driver did not see Wickham and hit her with the vehicle.
Wickham was taken to the hospital where she later died.
The crash is still under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Cleburne Police Department.