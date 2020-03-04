7-year-old boy killed by hit-and-run driver in Fort Worth neighborhood

A 7-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while trying to cross the street near his home in southwest Fort Worth.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Wichita Street, near Highway 287 south of Berry Street.

Police said one car stopped to allow the boy to cross the neighborhood street. A second car behind it went around and hit the boy.

He was dragged several blocks then the car that hit him drove off, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the little boy as Nelson Morales. Records show he lived not far from where the accident happened and police said he was at a family event at the time.

Morales’ older brother told FOX 4 they were gathered at a relative’s house because of their grandmother’s recent passing. Morales was playing outside with his cousins.

“We were about to call it a night and I had just stepped inside the house. That’s when one of my little cousins comes yelling, screaming that my little baby brother had just gotten run over,” Christian Rivas said. “They tried to save his life but unfortunately it didn’t work out that way.”

Advertisement

Rivas said his family was confused and couldn’t believe that someone would drive off after hitting and dragging a child. But the other children and a neighbor saw the whole thing and were able to give police information.

“I feel like they are heartless for just leaving him and not stopping to at least try to help. That’s not what a human being is supposed to do. We’re supposed to help each other,” he said.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect’s vehicle.