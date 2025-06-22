55-year-old drowns in Joe Pool Lake paddleboard accident

article

The Brief A 55-year-old male drowned at Joe Pool Lake after falling off a paddleboard. The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team recovered the body; the man was not wearing a life vest. The victim's identity will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.



At approximately 4:13 p.m., Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to a report of a possible drowning at Joe Pool Lake.

What we know:

A witness reported that a male fell off a paddleboard and did not resurface.

The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team conducted a search and recovered the body of a 55-year-old male.

The male was not wearing a life vest.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

As the lake season continues, GPFD strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal flotation device while near or in the water.