55-year-old drowns in Joe Pool Lake paddleboard accident
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - At approximately 4:13 p.m., Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to a report of a possible drowning at Joe Pool Lake.
What we know:
A witness reported that a male fell off a paddleboard and did not resurface.
The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team conducted a search and recovered the body of a 55-year-old male.
The male was not wearing a life vest.
What we don't know:
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
As the lake season continues, GPFD strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal flotation device while near or in the water.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Grand Prairie Fire Department.