Expand / Collapse search

51-year-old inmate dies while in custody of Tarrant County Jail

By
Published  December 3, 2024 11:52am CST
Tarrant County
FOX 4
article

Jail cells at the Tarrant County Corrections Center in Fort Worth, Texas, on Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Torres/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

FORT WORTH - The Tarrant County Medical Examiner is investigating the death of a 51-year-old inmate of the Tarrant County Jail.

The man died at John Peter Smith Hospital on Monday, Dec. 2. 

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says the inmate told jail staff he was not feeling well. He was examined by medical personnel at the jail and then was taken by ambulance to the hospital. 

The inmate became unresponsive and was resuscitated.

He died at the hospital while being treated by hospital staff.

Featured

2 Tarrant County jailers fired following inmate's death; video released
article

2 Tarrant County jailers fired following inmate's death; video released

31-year-old Anthony Ray Johnson died after a struggle in the Tarrant County Jail on April 21. Video shows one of the correction officers kneeling on his back while he was restrained.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the man was arrested by the Fort Worth Police Department on Sept. 10, 2024, for multiple felony counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

When the cause of death is determined, officials will release the inmates name.

The death is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office, the medical examiner's office, an outside law enforcement agency, hospital medical staff, the Texas Attorneys General office and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

The Source

  • Information in this article is from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.