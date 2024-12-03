51-year-old inmate dies while in custody of Tarrant County Jail

article

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner is investigating the death of a 51-year-old inmate of the Tarrant County Jail.

The man died at John Peter Smith Hospital on Monday, Dec. 2.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says the inmate told jail staff he was not feeling well. He was examined by medical personnel at the jail and then was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The inmate became unresponsive and was resuscitated.

He died at the hospital while being treated by hospital staff.

Featured article

According to the Sheriff's Office, the man was arrested by the Fort Worth Police Department on Sept. 10, 2024, for multiple felony counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

When the cause of death is determined, officials will release the inmates name.

The death is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office, the medical examiner's office, an outside law enforcement agency, hospital medical staff, the Texas Attorneys General office and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.