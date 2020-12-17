50 kids get Christmas presents thanks to Fort Worth PD’s Shop with a Cop

article

Fort Worth police officers and some lucky North Texas kids got to go on a shopping spree.

Anonymous donors linked up with Walmart to help kids who otherwise might not have many if any presents under the Christmas tree.

Fifty children were given $100 to spend on whatever they wanted in the store.

Most bought toys but some decided to use their money to buy for others, including one child who bought perfume and cologne for her parents for Christmas.

Officers say these events do their hearts good.

"It's a win, win for both of us. Obviously the officers are very excited to be here and be a part of this just as much as the children are and it makes us feel good to be able to reach out to the community and share a moment like this. A humanizing moment for this profession," FWPD Ofc. Brad Perez said.

Walmart managers say they want to be able to give more kids the chance at a shopping spree next year and plan to expand the Shop with a Cop program.