5 injured in Dallas crash after truck driver loses consciousness, DFR says
DALLAS - Officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue say the driver of a semi lost consciousness and crashed into four other vehicles, including a DART bus, on Monday afternoon.
What we know:
The crash happened in Far Northeast Dallas, at the intersection of Plano Rd. and Miller Rd. just before 12:30 p.m.
DFR says the truck driver crashed into another 18-wheeler, a DART bus, a box truck and a sedan.
Five people were injured and taken to the hospital. One was listed in serious condition.
What we don't know:
The names of those involved have not been released.
This crash is under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Fire-Rescue.