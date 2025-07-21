Expand / Collapse search

5 injured in Dallas crash after truck driver loses consciousness, DFR says

Published  July 21, 2025 2:39pm CDT
Far Northeast Dallas
DALLAS - Officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue say the driver of a semi lost consciousness and crashed into four other vehicles, including a DART bus, on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

The crash happened in Far Northeast Dallas, at the intersection of Plano Rd. and Miller Rd. just before 12:30 p.m.

DFR says the truck driver crashed into another 18-wheeler, a DART bus, a box truck and a sedan.

Five people were injured and taken to the hospital. One was listed in serious condition.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

This crash is under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Fire-Rescue.

