5 injured in Dallas crash after truck driver loses consciousness, DFR says

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue say the driver of a semi lost consciousness and crashed into four other vehicles, including a DART bus, on Monday afternoon.

Semi crashes into DART bus

What we know:

The crash happened in Far Northeast Dallas, at the intersection of Plano Rd. and Miller Rd. just before 12:30 p.m.

DFR says the truck driver crashed into another 18-wheeler, a DART bus, a box truck and a sedan.

Five people were injured and taken to the hospital. One was listed in serious condition.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

This crash is under investigation.