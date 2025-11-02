5 injured in Southwest Dallas crash on Spur 408

article

The Brief Five people were taken to the hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle crash in southwest Dallas early Sunday. The incident happened around midnight on Spur 408 near the W. Kiest Blvd. exit, involving a sedan and a box truck. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, and officials have not released the identities of those involved.



Five people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in southwest Dallas early Sunday morning.

Spur 408 Crash

What we know:

The crash happened around midnight in the northbound lanes of Spur 408, just before the W. Kiest Blvd. exit.

Four ambulances were called to the scene. All five people were reported to have injuries, but one is in critical condition.

The vehicles involved were a small sedan and a small box truck. The box truck ended on its side in the middle of Spur 408.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Officials did not identify those involved.