5 injured in Southwest Dallas crash on Spur 408
article
DALLAS - Five people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in southwest Dallas early Sunday morning.
Spur 408 Crash
What we know:
The crash happened around midnight in the northbound lanes of Spur 408, just before the W. Kiest Blvd. exit.
Four ambulances were called to the scene. All five people were reported to have injuries, but one is in critical condition.
The vehicles involved were a small sedan and a small box truck. The box truck ended on its side in the middle of Spur 408.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Officials did not identify those involved.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Police officials on the scene of the crash.