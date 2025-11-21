35 children adopted in Tarrant County for National Adoption Day

The Brief 35 children and teens in foster care were adopted in a Tarrant County courtroom on National Adoption Day. The event marked the 24th consecutive year that Tarrant County has commemorated National Adoption Day with special proceedings. The adoptive parents and social workers shared personal stories emphasizing the joy and permanency of finding a "forever home."



Several North Texas families expanded in a Tarrant County courtroom on Friday as children and teens in foster care found their forever homes.

National Adoption Day

The Robinson Family

For the past 24 years, Tarrant County has hosted a unique commemoration of National Adoption Day.

This year was no different. For the final day of Family Court proceedings before the Thanksgiving holiday, 35 children and teens were adopted.

What they're saying:

Ellen Robinson’s family grew by three.

"It's amazing. It's a long time coming. I'm so excited. We are one big happy family, officially now. We already were but officially," she said. "God placed them with me. He trusted me to take care of these kiddos. And now I get the bonus of raising them and protecting them and loving them."

Everyone’s situation was unique. For example, Adelita Harrison adopted her best friend’s grandchildren. She and Johnny Malone are now first-time parents.

The Malone Family

"This is Taylani and Taylan Freeman, about to be Malone," she said just before the adoption. "We always thought about adopting or fostering. But we actually did this through kinship. These are my best friend's grandkids and it was dropped in my lap. And I was like, ‘You know what, God, if it’s your will, let it be done.'"

The new families are all permanent.

"This is their forever home. This is what we’ve worked on the entire time we’ve had the case, and this makes me very happy," said social worker William Steward.

Ashlynn Cole, a county employee, can personally attest to the level of happiness shared on National Adoption Day. Years ago, she was one of the happy children.

"My adoption day was the best day of my life. So I hope all these kids grow up and think their adoption day was the best day of their life," she said.