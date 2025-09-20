3 injured in Grand Prairie home explosion
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Officials said three people were injured in an explosion at a home in Grand Prairie Saturday.
What we know:
Grand Prairie Fire said there was an explosion at a home on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Three people were taken to the hospital with burn injuries, officials said.
What we don't know:
Officials are investigating the cause of the explosion.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Grand Prairie Fire Department.