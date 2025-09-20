Expand / Collapse search

3 injured in Grand Prairie home explosion

Published  September 20, 2025 1:53pm CDT
Grand Prairie
The Brief

    • Three people were injured in a home explosion in Grand Prairie, firefighters said.
    • All three were taken to the hospital with burn injuries.
    • The explosion happened on North Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Officials said three people were injured in an explosion at a home in Grand Prairie Saturday.

What we know:

Grand Prairie Fire said there was an explosion at a home on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Three people were taken to the hospital with burn injuries, officials said.

What we don't know:

Officials are investigating the cause of the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Grand Prairie Fire Department.

