3 injured in Grand Prairie home explosion

Officials said three people were injured in an explosion at a home in Grand Prairie Saturday.

What we know:

Grand Prairie Fire said there was an explosion at a home on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Three people were taken to the hospital with burn injuries, officials said.

What we don't know:

Officials are investigating the cause of the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.