3 injured in downtown Dallas motorcycle crash
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating after three people were injured when a car struck a motorcycle downtown early Friday morning.
What we know:
Dallas firefighters responded to Main Street and North Harwood Street just after 3 a.m. Friday where they found a collision involving a motorcycle and a car.
Authorities said the man driving the motorcycle was seriously injured. The woman riding with him was critically injured and taken to an area hospital.
Police said the motorcycle was attempting to turn on Harwood Street from Main Street when it was hit by a car.
The driver of the car had injuries that were described as minor and was taken to an area hospital. The two passengers inside the car were not injured.
What we don't know:
Police are looking through surveillance video and speaking with witnesses to determine what led to the crash.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.