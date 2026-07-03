3 injured in downtown Dallas motorcycle crash

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The Brief Three people were injured when a car and a motorcycle collided at a downtown Dallas intersection. The crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Main Street and North Harwood Street. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were both injured and the driver of the car had minor injuries.



Dallas police are investigating after three people were injured when a car struck a motorcycle downtown early Friday morning.

What we know:

Dallas firefighters responded to Main Street and North Harwood Street just after 3 a.m. Friday where they found a collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

Authorities said the man driving the motorcycle was seriously injured. The woman riding with him was critically injured and taken to an area hospital.

Police said the motorcycle was attempting to turn on Harwood Street from Main Street when it was hit by a car.

The driver of the car had injuries that were described as minor and was taken to an area hospital. The two passengers inside the car were not injured.

What we don't know:

Police are looking through surveillance video and speaking with witnesses to determine what led to the crash.