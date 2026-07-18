27-year-old man drowns at Joe Pool Lake on Friday evening

article

The Brief A 27-year-old man drowned at Joe Pool Lake on Friday evening, and his body was recovered by the Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team. Officials confirmed the swimmer was not wearing a life vest, prompting authorities to reiterate the importance of personal flotation devices. The victim's name is currently being withheld until next of kin are notified and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office releases the official details.



A 27-year-old man drowned at Joe Pool Lake on Friday evening, according to authorities.

Joe Pool Lake drowning

What we know:

The Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to reports of a possible drowning at approximately 7:20 p.m. The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team conducted a search of the area and recovered the man's body.

Officials said the swimmer was not wearing a life vest at the time of the incident.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin and official release by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

As the lake season continues, the fire department strongly encourages the public to wear life vests or other personal flotation devices when in or near the water.