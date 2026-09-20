26-year-old Wills Point man killed in single-vehicle crash in Hunt County
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HUNT COUNTY, Texas - A 26-year-old Wills Point man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Hunt County, state troopers said.
Fatal crash in Hunt County
What we know:
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash at 12:05 a.m. Saturday on County Road 3609.
According to a preliminary investigation, a 2017 Ford Expedition was traveling south on County Road 3609 when the driver traveled at an unsafe speed, lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree.
The driver, identified as Corey Shane Tacker, died at the scene.
The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the incident.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Department of Public Safety.