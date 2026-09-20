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26-year-old Wills Point man killed in single-vehicle crash in Hunt County

By
FOX Local
Hunt County
Published September 20, 2026 9:24 AM CDT
Published September 20, 2026 9:24 AM CDT
article

The lights of an ambulance are shown in a file photo. (Photo by Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A 26-year-old Wills Point man was killed early Saturday after his SUV crashed into a tree in Hunt County.
    • State troopers report the driver lost control of his Ford Expedition while traveling at an unsafe speed on County Road 3609.
    • The Texas Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate the fatal single-vehicle crash.

HUNT COUNTY, Texas - A 26-year-old Wills Point man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Hunt County, state troopers said.

Fatal crash in Hunt County

What we know:

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash at 12:05 a.m. Saturday on County Road 3609.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2017 Ford Expedition was traveling south on County Road 3609 when the driver traveled at an unsafe speed, lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree.

The driver, identified as Corey Shane Tacker, died at the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the incident.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Hunt County