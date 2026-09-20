26-year-old Wills Point man killed in single-vehicle crash in Hunt County

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The Brief A 26-year-old Wills Point man was killed early Saturday after his SUV crashed into a tree in Hunt County. State troopers report the driver lost control of his Ford Expedition while traveling at an unsafe speed on County Road 3609. The Texas Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate the fatal single-vehicle crash.



A 26-year-old Wills Point man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Hunt County, state troopers said.

Fatal crash in Hunt County

What we know:

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash at 12:05 a.m. Saturday on County Road 3609.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2017 Ford Expedition was traveling south on County Road 3609 when the driver traveled at an unsafe speed, lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree.

The driver, identified as Corey Shane Tacker, died at the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the incident.