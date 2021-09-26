22-year-old man fatally shot in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police are looking for the person who fatally shot a 22-year-old man Saturday night.

The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m., in the 6200 block of Hulen Bend Blvd.

Responding officers found Artavious Williams with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for surveillance video.

