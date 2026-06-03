2026 NBA Finals: Knicks erase double-digit road deficit in Game 1 win over Spurs

The Brief The New York Knicks erased a double-digit deficit to win Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals over the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs held a 14-point lead early in the third quarter, but the Knicks chipped away and held off a late San Antonio rally. New York was led by Jalen Brunson's 30 points. In his first NBA Finals game, Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama struggled, scoring 26 points while shooting 6 of 21 from the field.



Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals went the way of the road team, with the New York Knicks winning their first NBA Finals game since 1999.

Knicks take 1-0 series lead over Spurs

The New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs by a 105-95 final score to take a 1-0 lead in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Jalen Brunson led the team with 30 points and hit several clutch shots late to help the Knicks stave off a Spurs rally.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 18 for New York, while OG Anunoby and Landy Shamet also scored in the double digits for the Knicks.

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JUNE 3: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks shoots a three point basket during the game against the San Antonio Spurs during Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 3, 2026 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO US Expand

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama scored 26 in his NBA Finals debut, but struggled to shoot the basketball. He shot only 6 for 21 from the field, including 2 for 9 from three-point range.

Julian Champagnie, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper also scored in double digits for San Antonio.

The Spurs shot only 26% from three-point range, making 11 of 43 overall attempts. The Knicks shot 31% in making 11 of 36 attempts.

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JUNE 3: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs three point basket against the New York Knicks during Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 3, 2026 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly ack Expand

The game was back and forth in the first half. San Antonio led at halftime by a 55-48 margin after a late run to end the second quarter.

The Spurs held a 14-point lead early in the third quarter, but the Knicks chipped away to tie the game going into the fourth quarter.

After New York built an eight-point lead, the Spurs stormed back to briefly take a 1-point, 95-94 lead late in the fourth quarter. The Knicks responded by going on an 11-0 run to end the game and win by a 105-95 final margin.

It was the first NBA Finals game in San Antonio since 2014, when the Spurs won their fifth NBA championship. The Knicks were playing in their first NBA Finals game since 1999, which was, coincidentally, also against the Spurs. San Antonio won that series 4-1.

The Knicks' win was their 12th straight in this postseason. The team has not lost since Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks.

What's next:

Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals tips off at 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday, June 5. The Spurs will look to tie the series and win their first NBA Finals game since 2014, while the Knicks will seek a 2-0 series lead.