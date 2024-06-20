2024 Dallas Zoo Dollar Days announced: Dates and how to get $1 tickets

The Dallas Zoo’s famous Dollar Days are back, and tickets are on sale now.

The wildly popular annual event grants zoogoers admission for just $1 on select dates.

The zoo says it's their way of giving back and thanking the community for their year-round support.

Here’s all the information you should know before you go.

When are the 2024 Dollar Days at the Dallas Zoo?

The first dollar day will fall on Thursday, July 18. The second day will be on Thursday, August 8.

What time is the zoo open?

The Dallas Zoo will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where do I buy tickets?

Guests are required to purchase their tickets online and will likely sell out fast.

How do I get to Dollar Day at the Dallas Zoo?

The zoo warns their $12 parking will be limited. Your best option is to take the DART Red Line that drops you off at the zoo’s entrance.

Like every North Texas summer, the forecast will be hot. Zoogoers are encouraged to bring sunscreen and a refillable water bottle that can be filled at their water refill stations. Additional mist stations and fans will be placed around the zoo.